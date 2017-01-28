Source: Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times has a Q&A with Dean Ambrose, who was promoting Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below are a couple of highlights:

"That's part of the reason for my success. You've got all these dinosaurs roaming the land, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, the Wyatts and all these guys and I kind of fly under the radar. That's what happened last year. All these top-heavy guys are tipping over the top rope and I'm just hanging on like a cockroach. Sometimes that's not a bad thing, you know? I might just play a game and tie myself to the bottom rope and try to be inconspicuous until it gets down to the last couple of guys."

If he sees himself retiring:

"I do. I know a lot of guys say that when they are younger 'I'm gonna get it, get my money and get out' and then end up wrestling until their 50. But that could end up being me too. I can tell you I want to get out early and end up eating my own words. All of a sudden I'm 50 and I'm still walking out there. At this point I see myself retiring and disappearing into the ether way before anyone would expect. And when I am done, I will be gone."

Well, not too soon, right?

"I could totally see myself limping down the aisle when I'm 60, jumping off the top rope and breaking my hip. I could be a hilarious geriatric wrestler."

Ambrose also discussed appearing on Total Divas, if he felt any extra pressure when he was WWE Champion, what the Rumble match is like and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

