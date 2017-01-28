- WWE posted the full 2016 Royal Rumble match, which you can watch in the video above. The match was won by Triple H, who was a surprise participant.

- Alfred Konuwa has an article here at Forbes citing growing ratings and a higher profile for women's wrestling as a reason why women should be featured in Sunday's Royal Rumble match.

"The last time Charlotte and Sasha Banks main evented Raw, it drew one of the highest ratings of any WWE show competing against Monday Night Football with 3.039 million viewers," Konuwa noted. "A main event between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins or the Universal Championship the week prior saw an 11.6% drop from the first-to-third hour, and drew a rating of 3.002 million."

- Chris Featherstone wrote a story for The Inquisitr noting that although there have been 40,000 tickets sold for Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, it can potentially break the record of 61,000 set by the 1997 Royal Rumble, which was also held at the Alamodome.

"The latest ticket sale count is at about 40,000," Featherstone wrote. "However, this does not count all the other variables, as explained by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, such as lower ticket costs opening up on Ticketmaster, as well as tickets opening up at the gate. With these factors, this Royal Rumble is projected to be the biggest non-WrestleMania event in WWE history."

The title of the article stated that Sunday's Rumble could be the biggest non-WrestleMania event in WWE history. If you are going strictly by attendance, that would be inaccurate as SummerSlam 1992 drew 80,355 fans to the Wembley Stadium in London, England. A non-televised WWE event titled "The Big Event" on August 28, 1986, at the Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, Ontario headlined by Hulk Hogan vs. Paul Orndorff drew over 64,000 fans.

