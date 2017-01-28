- Go San Angelo has an interview with Baron Corbin, who was promoting tonight's SmackDown live event at Foster Communications Coliseum in San Angelo. During the interview, Corbin said that his goals are to win the World title and face The Undertaker.

"I'd like the chance to stand in the ring and punch the Undertaker in the face," Corbin said.

- PROGRESS Wrestling revealed their full card for Sunday's Chapter 43: Tropic Thunderbastard in London England, which will feature WWE UK stars Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews and Trent Seven, so they will not be a part of the Royal Rumble. You can check out the full card by clicking here.

- The Orlando Sentinel has a story here about WWE and NXT stars Darren Young, Zack Ryder, Ember Moon, Dasha Fuentes and No Way Jose taking part in a Reading Celebration at the Orange County Library in Orlando, Florida.

"I see [co-workers] at the gym, at Wal-Mart – sometimes it's a little too much," joked Ryder, who lives in Florida. "But I love it here, and it's great to give back to the community and do things like we did today. Seeing them smiling from ear to ear is an amazing feeling."

