- Nigel McGuinness will join Charly Caruso and Corey Graves on the NXT Takeover: San Antonio pre-show panel tonight on the WWE Network at 7pm ET. McGuinness signed with WWE last month, and received rave reviews for the job he did announcing the WWE UK Tournament earlier this month.

- As noted, Sheamus is turning 39 years old today. Below is a photo of Sheamus celebrating his birthday with friends at a restaurant, which included Jinder Mahal and former WWE star Wade Barrett.

Happy Birthday Brother! @wwesheamus !!! #framily #webefam Thanks again @kbuck001 for making this happen! A photo posted by David L. Hensley Hairstylist (@rockerstylist) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

