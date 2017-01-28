Wrestling Inc. reader Dylan Rennoir passed along the photo below of the stage for tomorrow night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view being constructed.

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 stage construction photo, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader Dylan Rennoir A photo posted by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:55am PST

