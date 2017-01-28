- As seen in the video above, John Cena recently was interviewed by Sports Illustrated to promote Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. During the interview, Cena revealed that he bench pressed 463 pounds for a Muscle & Fitness shoot last weekend. He also said that the bench press is the "most worthless test of skill" at the NFL Combine.

- Just a reminder that WWE Shop has a special Royal Rumble sale this weekend. You can take 30% off sitewide by clicking here and using code RUMBLE at checkout. The sale ends Sunday, January 29th at 11:59 PT.

- The official Twitter account for fast-food restaurant Wendy's gave their pick on who will win Sunday's Royal Rumble match, as seen below. They went with Titus O'Neil, who is a +55000 underdog in the match (even behind UFC stars Conor McGregor and CM Punk). Their pick angered Big E, as seen below:

@Agent33140 The Titus Brand is looking to surprise everyone. URAH — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 26, 2017

You couldn't be more dead to me. https://t.co/8FGTUvJffP — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) January 27, 2017

@WWEBigE Ok, do over. We want to Big E size our choice. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 27, 2017

