Source: BET

BET has a new interview with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann. Below are a couple of highlights:

"I love Enzo Amore, man. He's been one of my road dogs. I have a funny [story]. One time, we went to this gas station and Enzo Amore is Enzo Amore, you know what I'm saying? We step out the car, I'm pumping gas, we get inside ... and my man sees this big cross. It looks like the cross that's on Sheamus's tights. I'm like, 'What are you doing with that cross, man?' He's like, 'I'm going to bring it to Sheamus, bring him a little gift.'

"I'm like, 'This dude is random, but hey, whatever floats your boat.' He buys the cross, we drive to Monday Night Raw, and the cross is sitting in the dang car. He doesn't mention it, doesn't say a word. I come back, he comes back down and we're all finished. I drop him off at his hotel and then he looks and he realizes, 'Hey, when are you going to give him the cross?' I'm like, 'I didn't buy the cross, that wasn't my idea.' He's like, 'You should just have reminded me! Why couldn't you give me the cross?' [Laughs]. That's the best I got [Laughs]."

His dream match:

"I definitely would love a match with Seth Rollins. Definitely, I would like a rematch with Finn Balor and really anybody on the WWE roster today is amazing. This is the best roster that the WWE has had with Raw, SmackDown and NXT in years. There's Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho is still going killing it, Roman Reigns killing it ... all these guys are all amazing. I would love to wrestle any one of them."

Swann also discussed Big E's "Black Excellence" tweet, his favorite Royal Rumble moment, growing up in Baltimore and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

