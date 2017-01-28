The Sun is reporting that WWE recently reached out to UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor and presented him a "hefty" offer, which the Irish Superstar declined.

"WWE has made no secret of its desire to do something with Conor McGregor and there were talks between the two parties about this year," a source told The Sun. "Because he's taking time off from the UFC, there was a talk about doing something at this year's Wrestlemania in April, but it wasn't to be despite a hefty offer."

Triple H publicly admitted that he would be interested in having McGregor make some WWE appearances when he attended UFC 205 last November at Madison Square Garden.

"He [McGregor] could come over, he's got it all, man - he's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure," Triple H told The Telegraph. "What does he walk around at? 180lbs? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200lb guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300lbs any more.

"He could do just as well as Floyd Mayweather when he fought the Big Show. That really worked. Conor could do it for sure."

If McGregor does eventually make a WWE appearance, he likely won't have the support of the entire locker room. McGregor raised the ire of many pro wrestlers when he ripped the business last August while promoting UFC 202, where he defeated Nate Diaz in the main event. He said that some WWE guys are not right in the head, and that the new era of stars are "dweebs." He admitted that the old school guys - like Ric Flair - are legends and called the McMahons "Dons."

"The rest are dweebs," McGregor said. "What's the main guy? John Cena. He's 40, he's 40 years of age. He's walking around in a illuminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about [how] no one can see him. We can see him right there, he's a big fat 40 year old failed Mr. Olympia motherf--ker! They're dweebs, those guys!"

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.