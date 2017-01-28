Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's NXT, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show opens with Charly Caruso and Corey Graves. Graves announces that he's stepping away from NXT commentary due to other commitments in the WWE Universe. Graves gets emotional and introduces his replacement, who will debut one week from Wednesday - Nigel McGuinness. Nigel will now call NXT with Tom Phillips and Percy Watson. We see NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura arriving earlier today. Nigel, Charly and Graves hype the show before we go backstage to Kayla Braxton. She talks about tonight's card and plugs the official hashtag. We go back to the panel for a promo on tonight's NXT Tag Team Title match.

We get a promo for the NXT Year End Award for Breakout Star of the Year and it goes to Peyton Royce & Billie Kay. The two join the panel and are really happy about the win. They talk about going for the NXT Women's Title tonight and being champion together. Charly leads us to a promo for Match of the Year. The award goes to DIY vs. The Revival from Toronto. We go to The Revival and it's also revealed that they won the award for Tag Team of the Year. They cut promos on getting the titles back, saying they will be watching tonight's match and are officially back in the running for the titles.

Bobby Roode is backstage with a promo on tonight's main event. Roode says he's walking out of San Antonio with the title and it will be... Roode walks off. We go back to Kayla and some riled up fans. We get a promo for tonight's Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title. We come back to the panel and Ember Moon has joined them. Ember says she wants Asuka to win so she can be the one to take the title from her but she thinks someone else will win. We go backstage to Mike Rome and NXT Tag Team Champions DIY, asking about their Match of the Year award. They talk about winning an award voted on by fans and cut promos on retaining their titles tonight at Takeover. We go back to the panel and Charly sends us to a break.

Back from the break and we get a promo for the Female Competitor of the Year award. The winner is Asuka but Peyton and Billie come out to take her award. Charly sends us to a promo for the Male Competitor of the Year next. Nigel announces the winner as NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. We go back to Kayla and a bunch of fans outside. She leads us to a promo for the Best Competitor of the Year. The winner is Nakamura. Graves leads us to a promo for tonight's main event. Graves predicts Roode will win while Nigel goes with Nakamura. They run down the card one more time and that's it for the pre-show.

- WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" opens up with a video package.

- We're live from the Freeman Coliseum with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Percy Watson as Tom welcomes us.

Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

We go right to the ring and out comes Tye Dillinger to a pop. SAnitY is out next - Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. Nikki Cross is not with them.

Young talks some trash as we get the bell. He tosses a SAnitY jacket at Dillinger's feet and offers him a spot. Dillinger throws the jacket at Young and decks him to start the match. Dillinger sends Young to the floor with a big clothesline. Young regroups with SAnitY. Dillinger goes to leave the ring but has second thoughts. Dillinger keeps control until Young tosses him to the floor. Wolfe and Dain go after him but he runs back in the ring. Dillinger fights Young into the corner with chops now. Young gets sent over the top rope to the floor.

Dillinger ends up mounting Young in the corner as fans count along. Young with a rake to the eye to send Dillinger to the floor. Young distracts the referee while Dain nails a big crossbody on the floor to Dillinger. Young brings Dillinger back in the ring and goes to the top for an elbow drop to the back of the head. Dillinger rolls to the floor for a breather. Young keeps control back in the ring now. Young chokes Dillinger in the corner and covers for a 2 count after the referee warns him.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.