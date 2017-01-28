- WWE posted the video above of Steve Austin entering the 2002 Royal Rumble and eliminating Christian, Perry Saturn and Chuck Palumbo.

Variety named Batista's performance in Bushwick as one of the 13 "biggest breakout performances" at Sundance. Batista plays a war veteran who helps a woman travel across New York City as it's under attack, as Texas tries to secede from the United States with New York being used as a negotiation tool. Variety wrote:

The former pro wrestler has a major role in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, but if there was ever any doubt he could headline his own action vehicles the insanely well-timed "Bushwick" should put it to rest. Bautista plays an ex-Marine ushering a sheltered New Yorker through war-torn New York City streets and scores with the role's physical and emotional demands.

- NXT Takeover: San Antonio is just hours away. Make sure to join us for our live coverage and viewing party for the event here. Triple H posted the photo below of himself with HBK at the arena earlier today:

?#ShawnMichaels knows a thing or two about #SanAntonio ... getting ready for @WWENXT #NXTTakeOver. #WeAreNXT? A photo posted by Paul "Triple H" Levesque (@tripleh) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

