- Above is behind-the-scenes 4K video from the recent WWE United Kingdom Title tournament.

Noelle Foley has been filming "Holy Foley" footage in Texas this weekend and more is expected to be filmed throughout Royal Rumble weekend. As noted, the rest of the first "Holy Foley" season will premiere on the WWE Network after Sunday's Rumble pay-per-view.

- Extra tickets were released for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event, as revealed by Bobby Roode in the video below. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm EST.

