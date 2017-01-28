Source: Metro.co.uk

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Metro.co.uk before his upcoming appearance at this Sunday's Royal Rumble. Here are some of the highlights:

"You hear that Kurt Angle is heading into the Hall of Fame which is great so maybe he'll make an appearance. There are a couple of guys currently in NXT who I think should be in the big leagues like Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode as well. And I always like when sometimes they'll throw a Kevin Nash in there, or a Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese. I'm hoping for Duke this year, that's what I want to see."

Plans for 2017:

"It's time to get back into Fozzy and there are a couple of other projects I've got going on because I don't do WWE part-time, I do it full-time. I come and go, but when I'm working there I'm definitely a full-timer. There will be no wrestling from May, you don't do both at the same time. I've had a great year which has gone way longer than it was supposed to. It was only supposed to be four months, then it got extended to eight, then 12 and 16. Wrestling will go on hold for a while which is the way I've been doing it since 2010."

Chances of winning the Rumble:

"You never know what's going to happen in WWE. It's the Royal Rumble, anything can go on. It's only January and I'm not leaving until May. I suppose I have just as much of a chance as Mojo Rawley has."

Chris Jericho also discussed what it means to him to be included in the Royal Rumble. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.