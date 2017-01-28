It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show that Corey Graves will be stepping away from NXT commentary. His replacement is Nigel McGuinness.

Graves noted that he's leaving NXT due to other commitments in the WWE Universe.

Beginning one week from this coming Wednesday, Nigel will call the weekly NXT TV show with Tom Phillips and Percy Watson.

