It was announced on tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show that Corey Graves will be stepping away from NXT commentary. His replacement is Nigel McGuinness.
Beginning one week from this coming Wednesday, Nigel will call the weekly NXT TV show with Tom Phillips and Percy Watson.
As @WWEGraves steps away from the @WWENXT Universe, we welcome @McGuinnessNigel to the broadcast team! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Iv9sYqABYf— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
