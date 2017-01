- As seen above, WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate arrived in Texas for Royal Rumble weekend on Friday.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event saw UK competitor Wolfgang defeat Aaron Solow. Wolfgang received a nice reaction and won a quick squash. Solow is reportedly engaged to Bayley.

- Below is tonight's Takeover pre-show with hosts Charly Caruso, Corey Graves and Nigel McGuinness:

