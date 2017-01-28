The following WWE NXT Year End Awards were announced on tonight's NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show:

* Takeover of the Year: Dallas, Beginning, Brooklyn, Toronto (no winner announced)

* Tag Team of the Year: The Revival (Winners), American Alpha, TM-61, The Authors of Pain, DIY

* Breakout Star of the Year: Peyton Royce & Billie Kay (Winners), No Way Jose, Ember Moon, Andrade "Cien" Almas, Sanity

* Female Competitor of the Year: Asuka (Winner), Bayley, Nia Jax

* Male Competitor of the Year: Shinsuke Nakamura (Winner), Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode

* Best Competitor of the Year: Shinsuke Nakamura (Winner), Bayley, Nia Jax, Asuka, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode

* Match of the Year: #DIY vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto) (Winner), Finn Bálor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TV, July 13, 2016), Asuka vs. Mickie James (NXT TakeOver: Toronto), American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: The End), Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas), Bayley vs. Asuka (NXT TakeOver: Dallas), Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe (No. 1 Contender's 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, NXT TV, Feb. 17, 2016), Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Steel Cage Match, NXT TakeOver: The End), Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT TV, July 20, 2016), Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode (NXT TakeOver: Toronto), Neville vs. Finn Bálor (NXT TV, March 2, 2016), Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto), American Alpha vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)

