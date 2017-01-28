- Above is the opening video for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event.
- While he did not work tonight's Takeover event, Samoa Joe was shown in the crowd before the second match, which saw Roderick Strong defeat Andrade "Cien" Almas. Joe is rumored to make his WWE main roster debut at the Royal Rumble tomorrow but that has not been confirmed.
.@SamoaJoe is seen in the front row. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Z67gNhU4zF— PrinceWatercress (@PrinceWatercres) January 29, 2017
