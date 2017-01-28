The Authors of Pain defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions at tonight's "Takeover: San Antonio" event.
Below are photos and video from tonight:
Want something done right? #DIY! Can @JohnnyGargano & @ProjectCiampa SOMEHOW overcome @PaulElleringWWE"s #AOP here at #NXTTakeOver? pic.twitter.com/2m7MnVZiZU— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
The #AuthorsOfPain are about to be let LOOSE on @JohnnyGargano and @ProjectCiampa... #NXTTakeOver @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/tNsaEar4ow— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
Are we looking at the NEXT @WWENXT #TagTeamChampions? #NXTTakeOver @PaulElleringWWE @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/Tsk6cbsaQ5— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
No bell yet but it's already INTENSE! #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano @ProjectCiampa @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE #DIY #AOP pic.twitter.com/BLaFQb4Bi3— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
Safe to say @PaulElleringWWE has had his boys do some scouting of #DIY... #NXTTakeOver @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/8oj04czK0r— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
After a brief strong front from @JohnnyGargano & @ProjectCiampa, things have changed in a hurry... #NXTTakeOver @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/KwVzdA9xME— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
The commands of @PaulElleringWWE echo from ringside as the #AuthorsOfPain write a new chapter at the expense of #DIY... #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/IYNQxPAh9A— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
Here comes @ProjectCiampa, and here comes more offense the #AuthorsOfPain didn't see coming! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/4hcvB5lL5o— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
Is @Akam_WWE daring @ProjectCiampa to give him MORE?! The #AuthorsOfPain = INHUMAN! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/0P4EjLIhAo— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
Because TWO is greater than ONE! #NXTTakeOver #DIY @ProjectCiampa @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/Ifi5vIaObE— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
ONE-TWO-NOOOOOOO! @ProjectCiampa SOMEHOW kicks out after a devastating maneuver from the #AuthorsOfPain... #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/tBqaJPz3Ei— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
SHADES OF TORONTO! @ProjectCiampa and @JohnnyGargano have both @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE locked up! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/AVstIsPbA5— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
GERMAN SUPLEXES FOR DAYS!!!!!! @ProjectCiampa is on fire. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hSKurYLkce— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
Your winners...and NEWWWWW @WWENXT Tag Team Champions, The #AuthorsOfPain! #NXTTakeOver @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE @PaulElleringWWE pic.twitter.com/8TwtK1GyTp— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
THE LAST CHAPTER IS WRITTEN! @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE have captured the @WWENXT Tag Team Championship! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EBatQuMSqH— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
"THIS IS AWESOME!" chants fill San Antonio as the #NXTTagTeamTitles continue to be decided LIVE on @WWENetwork! #DIY #AuthorsOfPain pic.twitter.com/EOdSxJXEvp— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 29, 2017
We guarantee you've NEVER seen @PaulEllering this happy... #NXTTakeOver @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE #AOP pic.twitter.com/51OU0yXI2K— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
Give a round of applause for your NEW @WWENXT Champions.... AUTHORS OF PAIN!!!!!!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/t6cqiwiY8F— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
