Seth Rollins interrupted tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event to call Triple H to the ring for a fight.
It's believed that there will be some sort of angle between Rollins and Triple H at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view as well.
Below are photos and video from the segment:
WAIT A MINUTE! @WWERollins is TAKING OVER #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio to call out @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/2HVbNiuJ4d— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
"I'M NOT LEAVING THIS RING UNTIL YOU COME OUT HERE AND MAKE ME!" - @WWERollins to @TripleH #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hdfQlLwNxZ— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
Ask and you shall receive, @WWERollins...— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
HERE COMES @TripleH! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/6FnWgR4ItS
Looks like #TheMan @WWERollins will have to go through some more obstacles to get to @TripleH! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/RUCHGhsY43— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
