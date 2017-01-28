- As noted, Corey Graves announced on tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show that he is stepping down from NXT commentary to focus on other WWE duties. His replacement is Nigel McGuinness, who will begin calling NXT one week from Wednesday with Tom Phillips and Percy Watson each week. Above is video of Graves' announcement on the pre-show.

- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes was in attendance for tonight's Takeover event. Hayes sat ringside for the NXT Tag Team Title match, which saw The Authors of Pain defeat Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to take the titles.

- Speaking of the new NXT Tag Team Champions, WWE posted this photo of Rezar and Akem backstage with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering after their big win tonight:

Under the guidance of #PaulEllering, The Authors of Pain inscribe #TagTeamChampions into their resume! #NXTTakeOver @akamwwe @rezarwwe A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.