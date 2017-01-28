- Above is Bobby Roode's glorious entrance from tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event, featuring Roode with four women on each arm.

- As noted, Seth Rollins tried to hijack tonight's Takeover event and call Triple H to the ring for a fight. Triple H appeared but sent security to stop Rollins instead. We have video from that segment at this link . Rollins tweeted the following after returning to the back:

There's no turning back now. Rise. Stand. Takeover. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 29, 2017

- Below are videos of various WWE NXT Superstars reacting to winning NXT Year End Awards, which were announced on tonight's "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show. We have the full list of winners at this link.

