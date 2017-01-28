I wouldn't read too much into this, but there were some interesting names listed on the Royal Rumble graphic during tonight's NXT: Takeover pre-show, which you can check out in the video above at the 56:00 mark.
You can check out a screenshot of the graphic below:
In addition to finding Zack Sabre Jr's name on the Royal Rumble name plates, I've also found Sting. Makes things VERY interesting. pic.twitter.com/nbPSpO4DKq— Theland. (@DavockOrigi) January 29, 2017
