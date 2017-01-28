I wouldn't read too much into this, but there were some interesting names listed on the Royal Rumble graphic during tonight's NXT: Takeover pre-show, which you can check out in the video above at the 56:00 mark.

Sting (under the "M" on the Royal Rumble logo), Triple H, Zack Sabre Jr. and Fabian Aichner are among the names listed on the graphic. WWE stars listed in the graphic who have not been named for Sunday's pay-per-view include Kalisto, Konnor, Jack Swagger, Jack Gallagher, Jimmy Uso, James Ellsworth and Seth Rollins.

You can check out a screenshot of the graphic below:

In addition to finding Zack Sabre Jr's name on the Royal Rumble name plates, I've also found Sting. Makes things VERY interesting. pic.twitter.com/nbPSpO4DKq — Theland. (@DavockOrigi) January 29, 2017

