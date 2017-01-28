Bobby Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new WWE NXT Champion at tonight's "Takeover: San Antonio" event.
Below are photos and video from tonight's Takeover main event, which featured an injury angle with Nakamura:
Will the GLORIOUS @REALBobbyRoode be walking away from #NXTTakeOver as the new @WWENXT Champion?! pic.twitter.com/7tVIaarXnH— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
If anyone knows how to make an entrance, IT IS @ShinsukeN!!!! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1ZQeXULJQQ— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
Now THIS could certainly wind up being a turning point in this match! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @REALBobbyRoode @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/dKhOIGltJX— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
The #GLORIOUS @REALBobbyRoode is all about inflicting DAMAGE right about now... #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/JZbdEnNzfL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
Yep, @REALBobbyRoode is feeling pretty GLORIOUS right about now on @WWENetwork... #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/Hr9kOc8762— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 29, 2017
Now @REALBobbyRoode is feeling them GOOD VIBRATIONS, courtesy of @ShinsukeN! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/ybBeIhqJmK— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
.@ShinsukeN shows @REALBobbyRoode why he is the #KingOfStrongStyle!!!!! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/dKcGpx1aYk— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
ONE-TWO-NOOO! @REALBobbyRoode gets caught with his feet on the ropes during the pin so @ShinsukeN stays alive! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/F63w8PUsJO— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
Right about now, @REALBobbyRoode is wondering just WHAT he has to do to put @ShinsukeN away! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/jimrGV1m1x— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
Caution. To. THE WIND! @ShinsukeN is willing to risk it all to hold onto the #NXTChampionship! #NXTTakeOver @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/mjx7aizn5b— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
Medical staff is checking on @ShinsukeN as @REALBobbyRoode regains consciousness... #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/iNrLUJvXG6— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
#WWENXT Champion @ShinsukeN is saying he wants to keep going...— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
But can he? #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/9DiGwdpaOQ
ONE-TWO-NOOOOOOOOOO! @ShinsukeN just KICKED OUT of the #GloriousDDT! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @REALBobbyRoode pic.twitter.com/OS1N0wlJC9— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
The half crab is applied by @REALBobbyRoode to the injured knee of @ShinsukeN! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/8qe5cMtOon— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
Believe it or not, this IS the face of a CHAMPION! @REALBobbyRoode hits a second #GloriousDDT to capture the #NXTChampionship! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/AJJedUxsRs— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
The injury became too much for @ShinsukeN to withstand...— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
And NEWWWWW @WWENXT Champion @REALBobbyRoode! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/TVnQQEYKQ1
The GLORIOUS ERA has truly begun in @WWENXT as @REALBobbyRoode basks in, well, the GLORY of being #WWENXT Champion! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/jAS4VPiUfS— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
.@REALBobbyRoode secures a GLORIOUS win against @ShinsukeN to become the NEW @WWENXT Champion! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/APpunigqbA— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
