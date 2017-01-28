- New WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode wasn't the only one who had a cool entrance at NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" tonight as Shinsuke Nakamura "surfed" to the ring for their main event match. WWE posted this video from his entrance.
Did you enjoy #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio?— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
- Speaking of the new NXT Champion Bobby Roode, below is a backstage photo of the champion with his gold:
