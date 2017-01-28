- New WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode wasn't the only one who had a cool entrance at NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" tonight as Shinsuke Nakamura "surfed" to the ring for their main event match. WWE posted this video from his entrance.

- As seen below, 70% of fans on Twitter gave tonight's "Takeover: San Antonio" a thumbs up with over 2100 votes:

Did you enjoy #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio? — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017

- Speaking of the new NXT Champion Bobby Roode, below is a backstage photo of the champion with his gold:

#ANDNEWWWW @WWENXT Champion, #BobbyRoode! #Glorious #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

