Source: Under The Influence

Recently, professional wrestling great Steve Austin was a guest on ET's Under The Influence. Among other things, Austin talked about The Rock's WrestleMania 31 segment going too long, whether he watched Hulk Hogan's infamous sex tape, and which 'Stone Cold' Stunner recipient is most qualified to be President Of The United States Of America.

When asked what the most embarrassing thing Austin has seen the The Rock doing, 'Stone Cold' said 'The Great One''s WrestleMania 32 segment went on too long and The Rock should have known when to "go home".

"It was WrestleMania a couple of years ago. His segment lasted about 30 minutes. And you could feel the energy just draining out of 100,000 people. Now, The Rock is probably my most favorite opponent of all time. We had some epic feuds and epic battles, angles, and he's a very dear friend. I got to call him out on that. Rock, you sucked all the energy out of that building. And he's the most electrifying guy in sports entertainment and he's the biggest movie star in the world right now, but that one time Rock, you didn't know when to go home when you should have."

According to Austin, he has not watched Hogan's sex tape.

"No. Man, I grew up as a Hulk Hogan fan, so I have a lot of respect for the guy. No, I didn't watch the sex tape. It ain't my kind of thing. Hey, watching him picking up Andre [the Giant] and slam him was good enough for me."

In Austin's estimation, Donald Trump may be the most capable person to have ever taken the 'Stone Cold' Stunner to be President of The United States.

"Out of all the people that I gave the Stunner to, most of the were a bunch of, they call them sports entertainers these days, professional wrestlers. Vince McMahon would be a highly intelligent individual that I gave the Stunner to, but I don't know that I'd want him as President. So gosh, I don't want to speak disparagingly about the people that took the Stunner, but I guess I'd want Donald Trump. Well, I never thought we'd see Donald Trump as President, but here we are."

