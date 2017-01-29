Recently, we asked who you thought would win and be a surprise entrant into this year's Royal Rumble. The answers varied wildly, but here are some of the names that trended throughout your replies.

Okay, not Luke Harper, but a ton of votes landed at the feet of Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt with the thought being one will win at the Rumble and the other in the Elimination Chamber. With such a stacked field, either wrestler would be a surprise, would WWE finally attempt to push Bray as a serious contender for the title?

2) 29 Holes, 29 Souls - Many thought this would be a great way to kick off Undertaker's run, to (most likely) go against AJ Styles (please, not Shane McMahon) at WrestleMania. It's possible WWE could run Reigns/Undertaker, but that feud isn't exactly going to get Reigns any cheers.

3) Surprise Winner - Finn Balor received a big combination of both "winner" and "surprise" votes as there is a slight chance he could jump into this year's rumble. Would WWE put that much on Balor after just healing up from a major injury?

4) Samoa Joe - Joe received the most "surprise" votes from yesterday, it sure seems like WWE is trying to keep him under the radar, even though he made an appearance from the crowd at last night's NXT TakeOver. Joe even received some votes to win the match, what a statement that would be for the former NXT Champion.

5) More Surprises? - If Kurt Angle's music hits, that arena is going to absolutely explode! He says it's not happening, but this is pro wrestling and anything can happen, even though Kenny Omega is in Chile on rumble weekend, fans are trying to map out a private plane possibility. Also, this vote began before Nakamura's injury angle last night, but he received some votes to show up too.

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll see who gets the win later today! For now, here are some of the top comments:

Thundercles:

"Top three to win it for me are Undertaker, Chris Jericho, or a wildcard entrant if Finn Balor returns from injury. Along with Balor, I could see Samoa Joe and maybe even Kurt Angle as surprise returns. I would also mark out if they had Tye Dillinger debut as the tenth rumble entrant, because how perfect would that "10!" filled entrance music be!"

joem49er:

"Until it's been 'debunked' - El Dandy is set to make a surprise appearance in this year's Royal Rumble, too."

spider03man:

"Surprise entrant: La Parka

Winner: La Parka"

MarkingandSmarking:

"It's time for him to truly have the world in his hands. Bray Wyatt!"

