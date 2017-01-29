- Above is The Undertaker's entrance from last Monday's RAW in 360°.

TicketIQ.com sent us the following regarding Royal Rumble tickets: While limited floor and plaza level tickets are still available from Ticketmaster, the upper level and club seating has been sold out for days. On the secondary market, upper level seats are selling from $44 while club level is selling from $52. All options are available here

See Also William Regal On If Will Ospreay And Marty Scurll Were Considered For WWE UK Tournament

- As noted, WWE UK talent Wolfgang and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate worked at last night's NXT tapings. Wolfgang worked a dark match, while Bate wrestled Oney Lorcan in a match that will air this Wednesday. You can check out photos of both wrestlers at the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader @steelchairsforweapons.

steph franchomme contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.