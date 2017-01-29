- Above is The Undertaker's entrance from last Monday's RAW in 360°.
- As noted, WWE UK talent Wolfgang and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate worked at last night's NXT tapings. Wolfgang worked a dark match, while Bate wrestled Oney Lorcan in a match that will air this Wednesday. You can check out photos of both wrestlers at the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader @steelchairsforweapons.
