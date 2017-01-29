- Above is Bayley's entrance from this past Monday's RAW in 360°.

- Several WWE Twitter accounts were hacked on Saturday night, including those of John Cena, Triple H, WWE Universe, WrestleMania, WWE NXT, and WWE Network, as seen below. Hacker group OurMine is claiming responsibility and a representative of the group told Mashable over email that all of the WWE accounts were linked to one profile.

"We just hacked it using the head of WWE social media account," the representative said. "It is linked to all of WWE Superstars accounts — Twitter and Facebook."

WWE Social Media Manager Probably Hacked by the OurMine collective. pic.twitter.com/H9TlWeG0c1 — Henry T. Casey ?? (@henrytcasey) January 29, 2017

OurMine seems to have just hacked a bunch of WWE accounts https://t.co/0UaXtDiu2f pic.twitter.com/tmemaoe4Za — Mashable (@mashable) January 29, 2017

