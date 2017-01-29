Remember to join us tonight at 5pm EST for live WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Rich Swann
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley
Kickoff Pre-show Match
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
There will be two referees.
Kickoff Pre-show Match
Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss
