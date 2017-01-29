During a special interview Saturday, Conor McGregor boldly claimed that his next fight will be with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, talked with fans for almost an hour, answering questions and discussing his future.

"Me and Floyd have got to get together and talk the same way him and Manny (Pacquiao) figured it out," McGregor said (thanks to MMAjunkie for the quotes). "Once we come to a number, once we come to a set number that I'm happy with, that he's happy with, then we go to the customers. Then we go to the promoters, to the buyers, and then we get it done. That's next. We'll figure the situation out then go to the dotted line, but this is happening."

UFC president Dana White made an offer to both McGregor and Mayweather earlier this month, to which the retired boxing legend laughed. Both fighters would be awarded $25 million with more money to be given once pay-per-view buys were brought in.

"I'm happy there was an offer made," McGregor said. "We're getting there. We're moving up. First of all, it was like, 'It's going to happen.' Now there's an offer on the table. It's still not there yet. But if Manny and Floyd (made) half a billion, I believe this one, cross sports, never before seen, this is the first billion-dollar fight. People (have) got to pay for a billion-dollar fight.

"I believe I can (make this without the UFC), but I think it's smoother if we're all involved. We're all about good business. I've done great business with the UFC, with Dana, with everyone. I think it's smoother if everyone gets together to get involved, but then again, everyone has got to know their place. We'll cross that bridge when we come to it. There's Mayweather Promotions, there's the UFC, and now there's the newly formed McGregor Promotions, and we're all in the mix. Nobody is my boss."

White responded to the interview following UFC on FOX 23 late Saturday night, claiming that the likelihood of McGregor vs. Mayweather happening is about as good as White himself "being the backup quarterback for (Tom) Brady on (Super Bowl) Sunday (next week)."

White continued, stating that if McGregor tries to go against the UFC - he mentioned starting his own promotion - it would be an "epic fall."

"I've always shown Conor nothing but respect, and if he wants to go down that road with us, let me tell you, it will be an epic fall," White said. "When you are about to do a pay-per-view that you're charging people $5 to listen, I'm sure you've got to say some pretty crazy (expletive)."

