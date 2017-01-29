Pre-show matches for tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view have had odds set and because they were recently posted, they haven't moved like the matches that were posted earlier in the weeks. All are under "end of preshow broadcast grading" to account for a possible "Dusty Finish" in the case an initial decision is reversed or a match is restarted.
A brief explanation on how to read the lines. These are known as "American Odds" or Moneyline and the minus sign is to indicate the favorite and the plus for the underdog. A $100 bet on Sasha Banks at +365 would win $365 because she's the underdog. At -555, it would take a $555 wager on Nia Jax just to yield $100 because she is favored.
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Cesaro & Sheamus -135 vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson -105
Six Woman Tag Team Match
Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and Naomi -155 vs Alexa Bliss, Mickie Jame and Natalya +115
Sasha Banks +365 vs Nia Jax -555
The odds for the matches posted earlier in the week have moved and even flipped in the case of the Universal Championship Match, but as noted, the "smart money odds" have not been entirely determined yet. This should happen sometime before the event.
WWE Championship
AJ Styles(c) +380 vs John Cena -570
WWE Universal Championship
Kevin Owens(c) -1730 vs Roman Reigns +830
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Charlotte Flair(c) -1950 vs Bayley +950
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Rich Swann(c) +850 vs Neville -1750
Odds are also being offered on number of eliminations in the Royal Rumble in over / under form. There are only odds for a few entrants on this, but unlike the odds on the outright winner, there is only action if the wrestler actually competes in the match. The bet will be canceled and the bet will be refunded otherwise.
Braun Strowman - over 5 1/2 +220, under 5 1/2 -300
Brock Lesnar – over 5 1/2 +160, under 5 1/2 -210
Goldberg – over 4 1/2 +115, under 4 1/2 -155
The Undertaker – over 3 1/2 +205, under 3 1/2 -285
Odds on who will have more eliminations in the Royal Rumble between choice of two entrants have been set as well. Like the over / under odds there is only action on these if both wrestlers actually compete in the match.
Goldberg +130 vs Brock Lesnar -170
Big Cass +145 vs Rusev -185
Baron Corbin -600 vs Big Show +400
Braun Strowman -1700 vs The Undertaker +800
Braun Strowman -1200 vs Baron Corbin +600
Cesaro +210 vs Rusev -290
Kane -245 vs Big Show +175
Big Cass -245 vs Big E +175
Braun Strowman -585 vs Any Other Competitors +385
Randy Orton is still the odds on favorite to win the Royal Rumble at -915. Orton is so favored right now that a bet on "the field" is +505. This means you can bet against Orton and if anyone else wins the wager is successful.
