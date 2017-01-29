Source: ESPN First Take

As noted, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was a guest on ESPN First Take. Among other things, Reigns discussed the importance of WWE Royal Rumble and he also compared the current generation of professional wrestling to past eras.

On the importance of the Royal Rumble, Reigns explained that the event kicks off WrestleMania season.

"It's kind of the start off to 'The Road to WrestleMania'. This is where it's all kind of going down, where the whole year crescendos with the big event. This is our second largest event of the year, being the Royal Rumble. The WrestleMania situation, that's a full week and we go to a city, we lock it down. It's about to happen in Orlando [Florida] and it's pretty much the biggest live event in entertainment. We do a little bit of everything."

When asked to compare the current generation of pro wrestling to past generations, Reigns said he thinks the current product is good and that he is leading the new generation. Reigns went on to say that WWE is family entertainment now and he likes that as a family man himself.

"I love it. I feel like I'm leading the new generation at this point. And that's what life's all about, is growing and changing and growing pains."

Reigns added, "right now, I like where we're at. I'm a family man. I have kids. And that's what we are. We're a family product. We're a PG product and that's our goal. Well, that's the goal, to put smiles on people's faces, especially the kids, and to bring families together."

