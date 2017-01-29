Source: F4WOnline
As noted, Seth Rollins was removed from tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view after losing a match to Sami Zayn this past Monday night on RAW. Many people expected that to lead to a big angle tonight to set up Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33.
While there could be some interaction between Rollins and Triple H at The Royal Rumble tonight, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the angle between Rollins and Triple H last night was originally designed to be the key angle to set up their match at WrestleMania 33. When discussing the Rollins - Triple H altercation at Takeover, Meltzer said that it would have been better to have Rollins do something that would have made Triple H want to accept a match at WrestleMania, but noted that there's still time to do that angle.
"I was told the angle was supposed to be tonight [at Takeover] and not [at the Royal Rumble]," Meltzer said. "I suppose you can do another one, but I was told the key angle was supposed to be [at Takeover]. We'll see if they do something or follow up on it."
