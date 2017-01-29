Source: F4WOnline

As noted, Seth Rollins was removed from tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view after losing a match to Sami Zayn this past Monday night on RAW. Many people expected that to lead to a big angle tonight to set up Seth Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33.

At last night's NXT Takeover: San Antonio event, Rollins appeared on the show and called out Triple H to the ring to face him. Triple H appeared, but he sent out security to kick Rollins out of the arena. Although Rollins fought them off at first, he was eventually taken to the back without getting physical with Triple H.

While there could be some interaction between Rollins and Triple H at The Royal Rumble tonight, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the angle between Rollins and Triple H last night was originally designed to be the key angle to set up their match at WrestleMania 33. When discussing the Rollins - Triple H altercation at Takeover, Meltzer said that it would have been better to have Rollins do something that would have made Triple H want to accept a match at WrestleMania, but noted that there's still time to do that angle.

"I was told the angle was supposed to be tonight [at Takeover] and not [at the Royal Rumble]," Meltzer said. "I suppose you can do another one, but I was told the key angle was supposed to be [at Takeover]. We'll see if they do something or follow up on it."

