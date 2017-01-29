- Roman Reigns appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter recently, and they tweeted the video above today with Reigns listing their suggestions on how to improve his character and get the fans behind him. It consisted of photos of Reigns' face photoshopped on a Star Wars poster holding two lightsabers, holding up a puppy and holding up bags of money.

"I don't want to disrespect the stuff you've done here, but I don't think I'm going to be able to take any of these with me," Reigns said. "If anything, you've motivated me more to watch the new Star Wars."

- Rusev had some fun on Twitter today while promoting tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He posted the photo below showing "the script" for tonight's show.


