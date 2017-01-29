- As we recently reported, Sasha Banks appeared at the Cricket Wireless store in San Antonio this morning. She apparently drew a huge crowd, as seen in the video above. Joey McReynolds of WOAI / KABB San Antonio tweeted that an estimated 2,000 fans showed up this morning to meet her.
- Production for the second season of The Edge & Christian Show is apparently underway as Edge tweeted this update about the new season:
Exec Producer Lyric telling #TheECShow Part Deux writing team we have to be better. 3 yr olds are ruthless bosses pic.twitter.com/lfTGQz4xaU— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 29, 2017
- We posted several photos yesterday of The Royal Rumble set being constructed. We posted a couple more this morning on our social media, you can check out all of them below ordered from the newest to oldest:
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.