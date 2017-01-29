- As noted, Kenny Omega was in Chile on Saturday for the Wrestling Star promotion. He wrestled two local talents and Matt Sydal in the evening's four-way main event, which he won by pinning Sydal, as seen in the video below courtesy of Wrestling Inc. reader @AlePatricio9. After the match, Omega cut a promo where he praised Sydal and once again stated that he won't be at The Royal Rumble tonight. As noted, Omega recently stated that he hasn't officially re-signed with New Japan yet, but will be meeting with them next month and plans to renew with them for one year.

@WrestlingInc this is the ending of a Fatal 4-Way elimination match. Kenny won by last eliminating Sydal. pic.twitter.com/k37xccTFTI — Alejandro Sagredo (@AlePatricio9) January 29, 2017

- Omega also posted the tongue-in-cheek photo today below poking fun at all of the Omega - Royal Rumble talk over the past several weeks:

I just can't escape it....?? pic.twitter.com/FCH9ygDDOx — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 29, 2017

- The Hardys added a lot more gold to their collection this past weekend in their "Expedition of Gold" quest, where they are challenging the tag team champions of other promotions. In addition to becoming the Crash Tag Team Champions at last week's Crash Luchas event in Tijuana, Mexico, they became the new All-Star Wrestling tag team champions on Friday night in Madison, WV by defeating Rocky Rage and Ron Mathis. This will air on Impact Wrestling the Thursday after Valentine's Day. They also won the MCW tag team championships by defeating The Ecktourage at MCW Pro Wrestling's "BROKEN Anniversary" on Saturday night.

- Former UFC fighter and current independent wrestler Matt Riddle attended last night's NXT Takeover event. You can check out video of Riddle in the crowd at the show below:

