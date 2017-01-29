Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Royal Rumble Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's Rumble, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens up with Renee Young. She's joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Shawn Michaels. They hype tonight's show and send us backstage to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose later tonight. Renee sends us to Peter Rosenberg outside of The Alamodome with a bunch of excited fans.

We see footage from WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" of Seth Rollins calling Triple H out. More discussion on the Rumble before Renee leads us to a Rumble video package. We get more discussion from the panel and a promo for tonight's RAW Women's Title. Booker goes with Charlotte while Lawler and HBK agree. Rosenberg is in the arena now. He leads us to another Rumble promo.

Naomi, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James and Natalya

We go to the ring and Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Naomi makes her way out first. Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch are out next. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out next, followed by Mickie James. Natalya is out last.

Natalya starts off and taunts Nikki but gets slapped. Natalya tags Bliss right in and lets her start. Bliss and Nikki go at it now. Nikki counters and covers for a 2 count. Naomi tags in for a double dropkick on Bliss. Natalya tags back in. The heels go for a triple suplex but the babyfaces counter and hit it instead. Naomi ends up leaping out onto her opponents and taking them down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky is unloading on Natalya with leg lariats. Becky with the Firearm and a sidekick in the corner. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather. Becky follows but Mickie launches her into the barrier. Natalya with a snap suplex on the floor.

Natalya brings it back in and the heels keep control. Bliss tags in and works Becky over. Mickie with a cheap kick on Becky as Bliss covers for a 2 count. Natalya mocks Nikki but gets rolled up by Becky for 2. Natalya keeps control and covers for another 2 count. More back and forth as Bliss is back in. Natalya stops Becky from tagging. Naomi gets a hot tag and unloads on Bliss and Natalya. Naomi with her signature kicks on Bliss. Naomi drops Bliss and covers for a 2 count as Mickie breaks it up. Becky takes her out. Natalya takes Becky out. Nikki spears Natalya. Bliss and Naomi go at it again. Naomi drops her with a kick and hits the split-legged moonsault for the win.

Winners: Naomi, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch

- After the match, Naomi, Nikki and Becky stand tall as we go back to the panel.

