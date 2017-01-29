- Above is The Royal Rumble Kickoff show, which starts at 4pm ET. You can check out our live coverage and viewing party for the pay-per-view at this link.

Having flashbacks to '92



thinking about dusting off the old boots.... — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 29, 2017

Excited for this match tonight between The Boss and my dominant cuz. You two have fun tonight & "move the crowd". #Aiga #RoyalRumble https://t.co/urQbB17qtS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 29, 2017

- We posted photos earlier of the Royal Rumble set from yesterday. Below is an exclusive photo of the set taken from earlier today:

A photo from today of the WWE #RoyalRumble set. Join us shortly at https://t.co/hwQV1zETfL for our live coverage of the PPV pic.twitter.com/FTOgVRFCH3 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 29, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.