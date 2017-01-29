The smart money appears to be in for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble PPV event. The favorites haven't changed much since the odds we posted earlier except for the RAW Tag Team Championship match, with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson now heavily favored to win that match. Roman Reigns and WWE Champion AJ Styles are the biggest underdogs in this show, with the exception of most of the individual Royal Rumble participants.

Below are the current betting odds from 5 Dimes with the favorites listed first. Just a reminder that a - sign indicates the favorite and the + is indicates the underdog. The number after the plus or minus represents how favored or unfavored they are in their match. Right now better a dollar on Roman Reigns has the potential to win $1000 were he to defeat Kevin Owens.

2017 Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 33

Randy Orton (-2600)

WWE Championship

John Cena (-4500) vs. AJ Styles (+1500)

No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens (-2000) vs. Roman Reigns (+1000)

RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte (-1950) vs. Bayley (+950)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (-1750) vs. Rich Swann (+850)

Kickoff Pre-show Match

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella, Naomi & Becky Lynch (-675) vs. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James (+425)

Kickoff Pre-show Match

Nia Jax (-1200) vs. Sasha Banks (+600)

Kickoff Pre-show for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (-1500) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (+700)

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.