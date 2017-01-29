The following is from our live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. To access our full coverage, click here.

We go to the ring and Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Naomi makes her way out first. Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch are out next. SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is out next, followed by Mickie James. Natalya is out last.

Natalya starts off and taunts Nikki but gets slapped. Natalya tags Bliss right in and lets her start. Bliss and Nikki go at it now. Nikki counters and covers for a 2 count. Naomi tags in for a double dropkick on Bliss. Natalya tags back in. The heels go for a triple suplex but the babyfaces counter and hit it instead. Naomi ends up leaping out onto her opponents and taking them down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky is unloading on Natalya with leg lariats. Becky with the Firearm and a sidekick in the corner. Natalya goes to the floor for a breather. Becky follows but Mickie launches her into the barrier. Natalya with a snap suplex on the floor.

Natalya brings it back in and the heels keep control. Bliss tags in and works Becky over. Mickie with a cheap kick on Becky as Bliss covers for a 2 count. Natalya mocks Nikki but gets rolled up by Becky for 2. Natalya keeps control and covers for another 2 count. More back and forth as Bliss is back in. Natalya stops Becky from tagging. Naomi gets a hot tag and unloads on Bliss and Natalya. Naomi with her signature kicks on Bliss. Naomi drops Bliss and covers for a 2 count as Mickie breaks it up. Becky takes her out. Natalya takes Becky out. Nikki spears Natalya. Bliss and Naomi go at it again. Naomi drops her with a kick and hits the split-legged moonsault for the win.

Winners: Naomi, Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch

After the match, Naomi, Nikki and Becky stand tall as we go back to the panel.

