We go to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus. Michael Cole welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next. Cesaro and Anderson go at it to start. Cesaro with an early 2 count. We have one referee in the ring and one at ringside. Sheamus comes in and goes at it with Anderson now.

More quick tags. Cesaro and Gallows go at it. Cesaro hits the springboard uppercut for a 2 count. Sheamus tags in for a double team suplex. Sheamus drops a knee on Gallows for a 2 count. Cesaro comes back in but Gallows gets the upperhand as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus ends up hitting the forearms to Gallows on the apron. Sheamus with a top rope clothesline for a 2 count. Cesaro comes in off the top with another 2 count. Gallows avoids the Cesaro Swing. Anderson tag sin and knocks Sheamus off the apron. Cesaro with an uppercut. Anderson drops him for a 2 count. The second referee stops some cheating. Cesaro with another 2 count. Anderson counters the Neutralizer. Cesaro comes back and hits the 619. Cesaro with a crossbody for a 2 count.

Anderson and Cesaro tangle. Anderson hits the spinebuster for a 2 count. Gallows comes in for a Magic Killer but Sheamus stops it. Cesaro with a DDT on Gallows. A referee goes down by accident after a Brogue Kick. Cesaro with the Swing on Anderson now. Cesaro with the Sharpshooter on Anderson now. Gallows comes in with a boot to the face to break it up. Anderson with a 2 count as Sheamus breaks it. Gallows and Sheamus brawl. More confusion with the referee. Gallows nails Sheamus with a kick. Sheamus eats a Magic Killer. Gallows and Anderson end up getting the pin for the win.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

After the match, the champions celebrate with their titles as Cesaro and Sheamus look on from the ring.

