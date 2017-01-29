Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus on tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

This is the first title reign for Gallows and Anderson. Cesaro and Sheamus just won the titles back on December 18th at the Roadblock pay-per-view after defeating The New Day.

Below are photos and video from the match:

The second official on the outside already enforcing the rules in this #RAW Tag Team Title Match. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/neEO7MNHKb — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.