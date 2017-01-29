Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus on tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
Below are photos and video from the match:
The second official on the outside already enforcing the rules in this #RAW Tag Team Title Match. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/neEO7MNHKb— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
One referee eats an accidental #BrogueKick from @WWESheamus!! Good thing there's TWO REFS in this match!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/t5Mclh3qbu— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
Forget #BeastMode, @WWESheamus is in CELTIC WARRIOR MODE in the #RoyalRumble #Kickoff! @WWECesaro @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE pic.twitter.com/Luj7EnnFEU— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
.@LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE are the NEW #RAW Tag Team CHAMPIONS!! #RoyalRumble— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
"TOO SWEET ME!" - @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/Sn6wqVbEF4
#TheClub are the NEWWWW #RAW Tag Team CHAMPIONS!! #RoyalRumble @KarlAndersonWWE @LukeGallowsWWE pic.twitter.com/sgN9JUkQtS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
