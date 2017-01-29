The following is from our live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. To access our full coverage, click here.

We go back to the ring and out comes Sasha Banks first. Nia Jax is out next.

They go at it to start but Nia overpowers early on. Nia tosses Sasha across the ring and then runs her over. Nia stands tall as we take another break.

Back from the break and Nia fights off a Banks Statement before going to work on Sasha's injured knee. More back and forth as Sasha fights back. Sasha comes off the top with knees but Nia kicks out at 2. Nia ends up catching Sasha in the pop-up Samoan Drop for the quick win.

Winner: Nia Jax

After the match, Nia stands tall as we go to replays.

