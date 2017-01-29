The following is from our live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. To access our full coverage, click here.

We go right to the ring and out comes Bayley to a pop. RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is out next as Cole introduces us to some of the international announce teams at ringside.

We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. They lock up and go at it. Charlotte slams Bayley first. Back and forth until Bayley catches Charlotte with a cutter on the second rope. Bayley comes through the ropes and takes Charlotte down on the floor with a head scissors. Bayley with a crossbody from the second rope to the floor. Bayley brings it back in the ring for a 2 count.

Charlotte turns it back around and brings it in for a 2 count. Charlotte slams Bayley's face into the mat repeatedly. Charlotte keeps control and nails a running boot for a 2 count. Charlotte uses scissors to slam Bayley into the mat a few more times. Charlotte tosses Bayley with her legs and stands tall. Charlotte with another pin attempt before some taunting and trash talking.

They both go down after a double clothesline. Bayley looks for a comeback but Charlotte chops her into the corner. Bayley with more offense. She nails a springboard crossbody. Bayley with more offense. Bayley drops Charlotte on her face. Bayley goes to the top but takes too much time and has to come down. Bayley stomps on Charlotte for a 2 count. Bayley goes back to the top and nails a big elbow drop for a 2 count.

Charlotte turns it back around after going for the knee. Charlotte applies the Figure Four. Bayley manages to turn it around on her. Charlotte reverses it into the Figure Eight and uses the ropes for leverage but the referee sees it and stops her. More back and forth. Charlotte ends up getting the win out of nowhere after a Natural Selection on the apron.

Winner: Charlotte

After the match, Charlotte recovers as we go to replays. Charlotte stands tall in the ring with her title as Bayley shows frustration outside of the ring.

