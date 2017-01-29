- As seen above, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared in front of his hometown crowd at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas tonight. This was the close to the Kickoff pre-show, which Michaels also appeared on as a member of the panel.
- There were issues with new sign-ups on the WWE Network going into tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Michael Cole noted on the pre-show that the issues were resolved and WWE Network tweeted the following:
(1/2) Due to extraordinarily high demand, some fans may have experienced an issue signing up for @WWENetwork.— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 30, 2017
(2/2) The matter is resolved. You can still sign up for @WWENetwork and watch #RoyalRumble from the beginning now. https://t.co/8tDzRburwc.— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 30, 2017
