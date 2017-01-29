No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

We go to the ring and the shark cage is waiting for Chris Jericho in the middle. The music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with the WWE United States Champion. Roman Reigns is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Jericho stalls on going into the cage. Owens and Jericho beat Reigns down but he fights them off and puts Jericho in the cage. The cage is raised above the ring as we get the bell. Reigns goes at it to start but Owens turns it around. Reigns rocks Owens and sends him to the floor. Reigns knocks Owens over the barrier and they fight through the crowd now.

They fight back to the ringside area and Reigns uses the German announce table. Owens turns it around and sends Reigns into the steel steps. Owens takes the hood off the Spanish announce table and throws it on Reigns. Owens goes under the ring and brings out a bunch of steel chairs. Owens jabs Reigns with a chair shot to the ribs. Owens ends up hitting a big corner cannonball into the barrier. Owens poses on the announce table to a mixed reaction. Owens stands a bunch of chairs on top of each other at ringside. Another chair shot to the ribs, and another. Owens adds to his mountain of steel chairs and brings Reigns back into the ring. Owens goes to powerbomb Reigns from the apron through the chair mountain but it's blocked. Reigns rocks Owens with a right hand. Reigns tries to suplex Owens from the ring onto the chairs but Owens blocks it. Owens drops Reigns over the top rope. Owens tries to knock Reigns into the chairs but Reigns hangs on. Owens charges but Reigns comes in with clotheslines.

Reigns turns it back around as Jericho looks on from the cage. Reigns brings a table inside the ring but Owens nails a Backstabber for a 2 count. Owens goes for a corner cannonball and mocks Reigns. Reigns blocks the cannonball and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Reigns looks up as Jericho tries to distract him with the cage. They end up on the floor again. Owens with two superkicks to place Reigns on top of a table. Owens goes to the top and nails a big Frogsplash through the table. Fans chant "holy s--t" now.

More action inside the ring now. Reigns crashes into a chair in the corner. Jericho drops brass knuckles down to Owens. Owens mocks Reigns. A Superman punch from Owens is blocked. Reigns tries to get the knuckles. Owens hits the Superman punch on Reigns but Reigns still kicks out at 2. Owens stands a chair up in the middle of the ring. Owens goes for a powerbomb onto the chair but Reigns resists. Reigns counters and puts Owens through the chair with a Samoan Drop. Owens kicks out at 2.

Reigns goes to the floor and is frustrated. Reigns brings a table from under the ring and slides it in. Reigns stands the table up in the corner. Owens rolls him up from behind for a 2 count. Reigns nails a Superman punch and Owens goes down but kicks out at 2. Reigns readies for a spear through the table but Owens kicks him and nails a stunner for a 2 count. Owens with many stomps in the corner now. Owens with a corner cannonball. Owens goes to the top to try for a superplex through the chair mountain but Reigns counters and sends Owens through the chairs instead. Jericho looks on at his best friend laid out on top of the chairs.

Reigns goes for a big powerbomb through the announce table and nails it. Reigns brings Owens back into the ring and readies for a spear. Braun Strowman appears and pulls Reigns out of the ring. Braun sends Reigns into the ring post and then chokeslams him on top of an announce table. It doesn't break. Braun rolls Reigns into the ring and follows. Braun nails a big running powerslam through the table in the corner. Owens crawls over and covers for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match, Owens recovers as the shark cage is lowered to the ring. Braun has already left. Jericho is freed from the cage. He goes to check on Owens as we get replays. Owens and Jericho leave together while Reigns is still down in the ring.

This is from our WWE Royal Rumble live coverage. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc.