WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville vs. Rich Swann

WWE Network issues to start this match. No handshake between the two. They go at it to start. Neville takes control and brings it to the floor as my feed cuts back out.

Neville controls a good part of the match it seems but the feed comes back to Swann in control. Swann hits a running lariat and a jumping Frogsplash for a close 2 count. Swann goes to the top but Neville crotches him.

Neville climbs up for a superplex but Swann fights him. They end up on the mat. Swann with a big kick. Neville with a superkick of his own. Neville goes for a move but Swann counters and rolls him up for 2. Swann almost puts Neville away with a kick but Neville gets his foot on the bottom rope. Swann keeps control but Neville runs up the top and nails the big superplex for a 2 count. Neville goes right into a submission in the middle of the ring. Swann taps and Neville wins the gold.

Winner and New WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Neville

After the match, Neville takes his time breaking the hold. We go to replays as the new champion celebrates. We come back to Neville leaving with the gold.

