Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio.
Below are videos and photos from the match:
"If @WWENevlle claims the throne tonight, everyone will declare him #KingOfTheCruiserweights!" - @WWEGraves #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/VO20Fx9HKm— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
HERE WE GO for the #Cruiserweight Championship!! @GottaGetSwann vs. @WWENeville at the #RoyalRumble on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/fQ72Po9Q6z— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"BEAUTIFULLY TIMED Swann song SUPERKICK!!" - @MauroRanallo@WWENeville @GottaGetSwann #205Live pic.twitter.com/283hxl6A7j— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
WHAT A PHOENIX SPLASH by the CHAMP!! @GottaGetSwann @WWENeville #205Live #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/s0uPCHtRKq— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
The vicious MEAN STREAK of @WWENeville is on FULL DISPLAY, as he takes apart @GottaGetSwann on @WWENetwork! #RoyalRumble #205Live pic.twitter.com/BZycsbTXS2— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
ONE TWO .. FOOT ROPEBREAK!!!@WWENeville stays alive!!#RoyalRumble #205Live pic.twitter.com/NcjRKZtFrD— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
It's official! @WWENeville is NOW the #KingOfTheCruiserweights, victorious at #RoyalRumble!! #205Live pic.twitter.com/vrTGCzPXDm— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
"The CORONATION has HAPPENED at the #RoyalRumble!!" - @MauroRanallo@WWENeville is the NEW #Cruiserweight CHAMPION, def. @GottaGetSwann!! pic.twitter.com/T3m2oGWGS9— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
