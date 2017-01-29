WWE Title Match: John Cena vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE Champion AJ Styles. He watches as John Cena makes his way out next. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton and he's fired up.

We get some trash talking and stalling to start. Cena with a big clothesline to take control. Cena takes AJ into the corner and works him over. AJ turns it around and keeps Cena down. AJ taunts Cena. Cena comes right back and uses his power. Cena goes for an early Attitude Adjustment but Styles lands on his feet and nails an enziguri. Cena makes another comeback. More back and forth now. AJ with a 2 count after a forearm.

Cena comes back as some fans boo. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but AJ blocks it and fights back. AJ with a German suplex and a Facebuster for a 2 count. AJ keeps control until Cena turns him inside out with a clothesline. Cena nails the Shuffle but AJ's still in it. Cena rocks AJ while he sits on the top. Cena climbs up for a superplex but AJ counters and ends up hitting a spin-out powerbomb for a 2 count. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Cena ducks it. Cena nails the AA for a 2 count.

Cena waits for AJ to get up now. Cena with a big clothesline for a 2 count. Cena waits for AJ to get up again. Cena goes for another clothesline but AJ ducks and catches him with a pele kick. More back and forth. AJ nails a Phenomenal Forearm for a 2 count. AJ misses a kick. Cena gets him in the Electric Chair and drops him into a Facebuster. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now.

Cena ends up going for the AA again but AJ counters it into the Calf Crusher. Cena gets AJ in the STF now. Cena pulls AJ back from the bottom rope and tightens the hold. More back and forth. AJ gets the STF applied on Cena now. Cena powers up with AJ on his back. Cena goes for an AA but AJ counters. They trade counters. Cena gets the Figure Four locked. They trade counters and reversals again. Cena powers up and slams AJ. Cena slowly climbs to the top as AJ is still down. Cena goes for the leg drop but AJ blocks it. AJ goes for the Styles Clash and nails it but Cena still kicks out at 2.

Cena blocks the springboard 450 with his knees. Cena nails a Destroyer for a close 2 count. More back and forth and close calls. Cena catapults AJ into the corner and nails a cutter for a 2 count. Cena takes AJ to the second rope for a super AA and he nails it. AJ still kicks out at 2. Cena can't believe it. AJ counters another AA and nails the Styles Clash. AJ crawls to the apron and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Cena blocks it and turns it into an AA. Cena immediately nails another AA for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: John Cena

After the match, Cena celebrates as his music hits and we get replays. Cena celebrates with fans at ringside and stops to greet some Make-A-Wish fans. Cena makes his exit while celebrating with the WWE Title.

