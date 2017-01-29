John Cena defeated AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion at tonight's Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio at The Alamodome
Below are photos and videos from the match:
THEY DON'T WANT NONE!! @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg heads to the ring to defend his title vs. 15-time World Champ @JohnCena! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/MNEsQbfRP3— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"It feels like a BIG FIGHT!!" - @JohnCena#CenaVsStyles is LIVE NEXT at #RoyalRumble on @WWENetwork!! pic.twitter.com/TV34fJjBuS— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
"There's nothing like beating a guy at his OWN GAME!" - @JCLayfield#YouCantSeeMe #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/FGVkL6t0Yp— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Wheelbarrow FACEBUSTER by @AJStylesOrg!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ms2Jm3GGWU— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
FIVE KNUCKLE SHUFFLE by @JohnCena!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vQw6xSxNXy— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Backbreaker rack into a spin-out POWERBOMB!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/6RdqLVjwmr— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT by @JohnCena!!!— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
ONE TWO NOOOO!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/KGhTNY106w
#PhenomenalForearm by @AJStylesOrg!!!— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
ONE TWO NOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/XFaM52OtUD
#ElectricChair FACEBUSTER by @JohnCena!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/aIxxsHRDcq— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
"@AJStylesOrg wants to beat @JohnCena with his OWN SUBMISSION!!" - @MauroRanallo #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/O1DJIa2xJb— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Unbelievable strength shown by @JohnCena!!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/lnjatMibOC— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
#StylesCLASH!!— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
ONE TWO NOOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/YZW1MWXSKs
A modified cutter by @JohnCena!!! He's pulling out all the stops!!— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
ONE TWO NOOOO!! #WWEChampionship #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/dT4Oy4u1vm
"HE KICKS OUT OF THE A+ AA!!!" - @MauroRanallo#RoyalRumble #WWEChampionship @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/4x3BKDUI5T— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
.@JohnCena using @RicFlairNatrBoy's Figure-Four Leglock?!? Will he become a 16x World Champion TONIGHT? #RoyalRumble @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/p0c1jShcxd— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
FOR THE 16TH TIME, @JohnCena has won a World Championship!! Cena is the NEW @WWE CHAMPION, def. @AJStylesOrg at #RoyalRumble!!! pic.twitter.com/aVoxt1QTPC— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
.@WWERobinson gives the @WWE Championship to @JohnCena -- A World Title victory for the record-tying 16th time!! pic.twitter.com/hYI7vxL5OX— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
CONGRATULATIONS @JohnCena on your 16th World Championship victory, winning the @WWE Title at #RoyalRumble!! pic.twitter.com/Dc4xUMz844— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 30, 2017
Sweet 16! @JohnCena #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qOFMprLwYj— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
