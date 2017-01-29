- Above is a promo for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will see new WWE Champion John Cena defend his title inside the Chamber.

- Speaking of Cena, he has now tied 16-time world champion Ric Flair with the win over AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble tonight. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted the following to Cena after the match:

Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget...



To be the man, you gotta beat the man - WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017

- Below is a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The ad premiered during tonight's Rumble pay-per-view.

